Fire in carport forces evacuations at Serra Mesa apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four adults and three children were displaced Tuesday after a non-injury blaze threatened a two-story apartment building in Serra Mesa.

Firefighters were sent to the 8700 block of Hurlbut Street at a little before 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire Department. Once crews arrived, they found two cars on fire inside a carport.

Firefighters quickly worked to stop the fire and evacuate the building, according to the SDFD.

The blaze was contained to the carport, but the interior of the four-unit apartment building was damaged, which prompted the seven people to be assisted by the Red Cross.

Estimated damage to the structure was at $50,000 while the damage to the two vehicles involved was estimated at $30,000, according to the SDFD.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

