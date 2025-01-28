Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire forces Clairemont residents out of their homes

BEST OF CLAIREMONT DUPLEX FIRE2.jpg
Paul Anderegg<br/>
A fire forced Clairemont residents out of their homes.<br/>
BEST OF CLAIREMONT DUPLEX FIRE2.jpg
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire at a Clairemont duplex forced several residents from their homes late Monday night, fire officials said.

The San Diego Fire and Rescue Department said the fire erupted in the 4400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, near Whitman Elementary School, at around 10:30 p.m.

Heavy black smoke poured from the front door when firefighters arrived.

SDFD officials said six people that lived inside were able to safely evacuate. After about 15 minutes, fire crews controlled the fire.

No injuries were reported, and ABC 10News learned the Red Cross was called to help those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click For More Stories

Click For More Stories