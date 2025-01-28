Fire forces Clairemont residents out of their homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire at a Clairemont duplex forced several residents from their homes late Monday night, fire officials said.

The San Diego Fire and Rescue Department said the fire erupted in the 4400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, near Whitman Elementary School, at around 10:30 p.m.

Heavy black smoke poured from the front door when firefighters arrived.

SDFD officials said six people that lived inside were able to safely evacuate. After about 15 minutes, fire crews controlled the fire.

No injuries were reported, and ABC 10News learned the Red Cross was called to help those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.