Fire erupts at Victory MMA and Fitness gym in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire broke out at a Midway District gym Thursday morning, prompting a large firefighter response and the evacuation of a hotel next door.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the Victory MMA and Fitness facility on 3666 Midway Drive just before 6:45 a.m. due to a reported fire in the building.

SDFD officials said crews arrived at the scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the building’s second floor. Officials noted everyone that was inside the building got out before firefighters arrived.

Authorities at the scene told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that occupants in the Wyndham Hotel directly next door were evacuated as a precaution.

Due to the fire response, SDFD officials said Midway Drive was closed in both directions between Kemper and Duke streets.

As of 7 a.m., firefighters were still at the scene working to extinguish the flames shooting through the roof.