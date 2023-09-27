Fire erupts at Lemon Grove home, residents forced to flee

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire at a Lemon Grove home forced 11 people inside to flee early Wednesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., residents reported flames coming from a home in the 3100 block of Chateau Way, prompting a response from multiple fire agencies.

It took firefighters about an hour to put out the fire.

Eleven people that were living in the home got out without any serious injury, while a dog from the house was given oxygen by firefighters.

ABC 10News learned one firefighter suffered a shoulder injury, but there was no word as to how the injury occurred.

Officials at the scene said crews were searching for two pets that were reported missing.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for several hours, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit was sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.