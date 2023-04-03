Watch Now
Fire destroys mobile home in Escondido

Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 13:16:55-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire at an Escondido mobile home Monday morning prompted a large firefighter response. 

The fire was reported just after 8:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Oak Hill Drive, according to Escondido Police.

An Escondido Police official told ABC 10News that officers that were dispatched to the area arrived as flames fully engulfed a mobile home unit. 

Multiple firefighting crews were able to knock down the fire before it spread to a unit next door. 

No one was inside the unit at the time of the blaze, police said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

