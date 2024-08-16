Fire erupts at empty home in El Cajon neighborhood

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire destroyed an empty house and came dangerously close to an apartment complex in an El Cajon neighborhood early Friday morning.

El Cajon Fire Department crews were called to the 500 block of Ballantyne Street at around 4:05 a.m. due to a reported fire that erupted at a home.

Firefighters arrived as the fire engulfed the house and a detached garage. Flames also burned down part of a fence and scorched an apartment building next door, but crews were able to stop the fire within 25 minutes before it spread any further.

No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were immediately reported.

Several residents told ABC 10News that they have noticed suspicious activity at the home over the years. Some said the suspicious activity has increased in the past few months.

One neighbor described incidents in which people at the home were heard screaming, bricks were thrown, and small bonfires were set on the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.