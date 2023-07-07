Fire erupts at Bay Park home, forces residents and pets to flee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A fire that erupted at a Bay Park home Friday morning forced eight residents and two pets to flee.

The fire was reported at 7:04 a.m. in a basement-level floor of the house at 2136 Galveston St., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

Resident Jason Ramsy told ABC 10News, “I woke up to everyone screaming. The fire broke out in one of the bedrooms.”

After making sure everyone left the house, Ramsy ran back inside to try to put the fire out, but the flames were too intense.

He said, “The flames kept flicking my face and coming at me and burning the hairs on my arm, so I had to get out.”

Fire officials said crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze, but the family can’t go back inside the house due to the damage sustained.

Family members told ABC 10News the home has been their family’s for nearly five decades but now it's considered unlivable by fire officials.

Ricardo Trujillo said he was at work when he got the call that their house was on fire.

“I came home to this. I don’t know, I’m just hoping that I can retrieve some of my stuff,” he said.

Trujillo added, “I’m just grateful everybody is alright. My biggest concern is no loss of life. The animals got out safe. I guess worldly possessions can be replaced. Hopefully this will bring us together closer.”

Family members said they never expected this to happen, and now they are encouraging everyone to have an evacuation plan.

The fire department requested the American Red Cross to assist the eight adults who have been displaced.

City News Service contributed to this report