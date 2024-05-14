Watch Now
Fire erupts at abandoned motel in National City

Posted at 6:16 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 09:20:26-04

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire caused significant damage to an unoccupied former motel in National City early Tuesday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1700 block of E. Plaza Boulevard due to a reported fire at the building that used to be known as the Stardust Inn.

Crews battled thick smoke and flames for about 30 minutes before gaining control of the blaze.

Due to the fire response, E. Plaza Boulevard was closed between the on-ramp/off-ramp to Interstate 805 and Palm Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

