Fire engulfs Bay Park home, man possibly linked to blaze arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with a fire that burned a home in San Diego’s Bay Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lehigh Street, according to San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

Witnesses told police they saw a man run away after he threw what appeared to be a torch into the home.

Flames engulfed the house as firefighters arrived, and crews were able to knock down the blaze after about 30 minutes.

One person was taken to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The man identified by witnesses as the person linked to the fire was tracked down by police and taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers.

Nearby residents said they considered the home, which had boarded-up windows and garbage in the backyard, a blight on the neighborhood.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to look into the exact cause of the fire.