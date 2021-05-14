Fire destroys two homes in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A fire engulfed two houses in an El Cajon neighborhood Friday morning, but no injuries were immediately reported.

At around 5:45 a.m., crews were called 1124 Random Road, near Avocado and Chase avenues, in response to reports of a home on fire.

Firefighters from the San Miguel Fire District, Santee Fire Dept., and Heartland Fire arrived at the scene as flames from one home spread to a home next to it. It took several minutes for crews to get to the homes due to the hillside terrain.

Crews were able to knock down the fire about an hour later.

A San Miguel Fire official told ABC 10News the homes appeared to be unoccupied and abandoned, but crews were going to enter the structures to investigate further.