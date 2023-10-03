Fire destroys storage building near Campland on the Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire that destroyed a storage building near Campland on the Bay in Mission Bay Monday is under investigation.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to 2200 Pacific Beach Dr. in response to a fire that erupted at a storage facility just before 2:30 p.m.

The building, which houses recreational equipment like bikes and watercraft, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

By 3 p.m., crews were able to completely put out the blaze.

An employee that was inside at the time of the fire was taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation, ABC 10News learned.

While the marina remained opened, the business was shut down for the day.

Additionally, San Diego County officials issued a “water contact closure … due to approximately 17,000 gallons of chemical runoff from firefighting operation impacting recreational waters. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted and may cause illness.”

No serious injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.