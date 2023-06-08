Watch Now
Fire destroys shed next to East Village home

Posted at 7:16 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 10:16:53-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shed containing e-bike batteries caught fire next to an East Village home early Thursday morning, prompting a heavy firefighter response and closure of a nearby freeway ramp.

Just before 4:45 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of F Street, near 16th Street, due to a fire burning a small structure being used for storage.

People inside a two-story home next to the shed were forced to evacuate.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the blaze, but the response and smoke from the fire forced the closure of the westbound state Route 94 offramp to F Street.

Firefighters at the scene told ABC 10News they believed the lithium ion batteries, used for e-bikes, ignited for unknown reasons and sparked the fire.

ABC 10News learned a hazardous materials team was called to the scene to test air quality for toxicity.

