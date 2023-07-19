Fire destroys shed at Toby Wells YMCA in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Arson investigators are looking into a fire that destroyed a large shed at the Toby Wells YMCA in Kearny Mesa.

At around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego Police were called to the facility on 5105 Overland Ave. in response to a shed fire.

The shed was located in an area that was set up as a summer camp or playground.

Responding firefighters were able to douse the flames in about 20 minutes.

ABC 10News learned Tuesday night’s fire was the second at the Toby Wells YMCA in the last week.

On the evening of July 14, a fire burned at the YMCA’s soccer field.

Investigators are trying to determine how both fires were started and if they are somehow connected.