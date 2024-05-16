Fire destroys several vehicles at Volvo dealership in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS ) - Firefighters made quick work Wednesday of a fire that engulfed several vehicles and damaged a structure at a Kearny Mesa car-sales lot.

The non-injury blaze at the Volvo dealership in the 5300 block of Kearny Mesa Road erupted about 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD officials said an electric car was in a service bay when it burst into flames for unknown reasons.

Several workers used fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire, but the flames continued to grow.

As the blaze burned into the service bay and another vehicle, SDFD crews arrived and put water and foam on the fire.

It took crews roughly 10 minutes to put out the flames, the city agency reported.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

