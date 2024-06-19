Fire destroys home in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were forced to evacuate when a fire erupted at their home in San Carlos Tuesday night.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to the 7900 block of Forrestal Road just before 10 p.m. due to reports of a house on fire.

Firefighters said the blaze started for unknown reasons in the garage, and it then spread through the attic and to the rest of the home.

It took crews about two hours to knock down the fire.

There were no reported injuries, but two adults in the home were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.