Fire destroys home in Agua Caliente area, one person found dead inside

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was found dead inside a burning home in the Agua Caliente area of Julian, according to Cal Fire San Diego officials.

Cal Fire officials told ABC 10News that crews were called to a part of Great Southern Overland Route of 1849 at around 4:49 a.m. in response to a structure that was fully engulfed.

Responding firefighters knocked down the house fire and the flames burning a nearby dumpster.

Crews entered the home and discovered a deceased person inside.

Officials said the home was completely destroyed by the fire.

The San Diego County sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.