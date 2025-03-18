Fire destroys family-owned McDonald's restaurant in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A fire destroyed a family-owned McDonald’s restaurant in Spring Valley early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The 2-alarm fire was reported at around 3 a.m. at the restaurant on 8730 Jamacha Boulevard, near Sweetwater Road.

Crews arrived as flames shot out from the roof of the eatery and destroyed much of the main dining area.

Fire officials said crews noticed strong heat coming from the interior walls, making the firefighting effort a challenge.

Crews then used a fire hose raised high above the restaurant to put out most of the fire.

After about two hours, crews gained control of the fire and remained at the scene to prevent hot spots from flaring up.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but fire officials believe the fire may have started in the restaurant’s basement.

Officials said that despite the restaurant being listed as a 24/7 establishment, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The owner of the restaurant told ABC 10News reporter Adam Campos that the eatery has been owned by his family for decades.