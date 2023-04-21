Fire destroys El Cajon home; at least one person found dead

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A fire at an El Cajon home left at least one person dead early Friday morning.

The fire erupted for unknown reasons at around 12:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1010 block of Anza Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Crews entered the home and found one person dead; two others were rescued from the house and taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

As of 6 a.m., the fire was knocked down, and the sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit was at the scene as part of the investigation.