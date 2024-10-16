Fire destroys abandoned car wash in San Diego's Corridor neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An abandoned car wash in San Diego’s Corridor neighborhood was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to 3419 University Avenue, near Wabash Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m. due to a reported fire at the former business.

Firefighters knocked the fire down in about 15 minutes, but most of the building was destroyed by the flames.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was there when San Diego Police officers detained and questioned several homeless people at the scene.

No arrests were made, and the confirmed cause of the blaze is under investigation.