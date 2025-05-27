Fire damages vacant home in San Diego's Ocean Crest neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire damaged part of the second floor and attic of an unoccupied home in south San Diego Tuesday, and no injuries were reported.

Crews responded at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of heavy smoke coming from the upper level of a boarded-up, two-story home in the 5100 block of Mariner Drive in the neighborhood of Ocean Crest, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters forced their way into the structure and extinguished the blaze in under an hour, according to the department.

A total of 41 personnel responded to the scene, including five engines, two trucks and one medic unit. Additional resources were assigned due to an excessive amount of clutter inside the home, authorities said.

Personnel from the city of Chula Vista also assisted in the effort.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

