Fire damages building at De Anza Country Club in Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 60 Cal Fire San Diego firefighters were at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Borrego Springs at the De Anza Country Club Monday.

When crews arrived at 4:40 a.m., about 75% of the building was involved with heavy fire, Cal Fire San Diego said on social media.

"They continue to make good progress and have managed to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings or vegetation," Cal Fire said. There were no injuries immediately reported.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond responded to the fire damage to the club on social media Monday morning: "My heart goes out to the Borrego Springs community after the devastating fire at De Anza Country Club this morning. Grateful for the heroic efforts of Cal Fire San Diego to ensure no injuries. My office will be doing all we can to support and assist the residents during this challenging time."

In 1957, the De Anza Desert Country Club opened the first nine holes of the golf course for play.

