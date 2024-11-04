Fire crews rescue woman trapped in overturned car on La Mesa street

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman had to be cut out of her overturned car by firefighters following a crash in a La Mesa neighborhood.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Sacramento Street, in an area near Helix High School, according to La Mesa Police.

Police at the scene said the car hit a parked vehicle and flipped onto its side, leaving the female driver trapped inside.

As her daughter spoke to her via the car’s Bluetooth, responding firefighters cut out the vehicle’s windshield and helped get the woman out of the wreckage.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.