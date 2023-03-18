Fire crews rescue woman from mud near border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman stuck in mud near the border was rescued Saturday and hospitalized, fire officials said.

The victim was reported trapped up to her chest by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at 5:46 a.m. Saturday at Camino De La Plaza and Dairy Mart Road, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived at the scene at 5:54 a.m. Crews used a rope to pull her out of the mud, SDFR officials said. She was rushed to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center in unknown condition.

