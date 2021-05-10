Fire crews knock down small brush fire in Allied Gardens

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A brush fire of one to two acres was knocked down Sunday in Allied Gardens.

The fire broke out about 3 p.m. Sunday near Princess View Drive and Mission Gorge Road, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

No structures were threatened and the fire was 10% contained by 4:23 p.m. Sunday.

The crews will be at scene for at least two hours to create a barrier between the burned and unburned brush and to make sure all embers and hot spots are completely out, the SDFRD said.

The fire was in the river bottom, where the vegetation was very thick and dry, the fire department said. A couple of water tenders, which carry thousands of gallons of water, were used to get water to the area.

A San Diego fire copter was used to drop water on the brush fire, in addition to firefighters on the ground.