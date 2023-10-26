Fire causes damage to Manta Pizza eatery at SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters made quick work Wednesday of a fire that erupted in a restaurant at SeaWorld San Diego.

The blaze inside Manta Pizza, a walk-up food concession toward the north side of the oceanic theme park alongside Mission Bay, broke out about 11:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews had the flames extinguished within 15 minutes, the city agency reported.

Two employees were evaluated at the park for smoke inhalation. Neither required hospital care, according to the fire department.

The blaze caused no reported injuries, Tracy Spahr of SeaWorld said.

What sparked the fire was not immediately clear, though workers reported having trouble with a malfunctioning ice machine at the eatery earlier in the morning, San Diego police Officer David O'Brien said.

The restaurant will remain closed pending repairs and completion of investigations into the cause of the fire, Spahr said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.