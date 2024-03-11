Fire burns Santee home, man found dead inside

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was found dead Monday morning after a fire fully engulfed a home in Santee, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials told ABC 10News emergency crews went to the 10000 block of Woodside Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. due to a reported fire burning at a home.

Firefighters doused the flames but discovered a deceased man inside the burned residence.

The victim was not identified.

According to sheriff’s officials, the fire is under investigation and the agency’s Bomb/Arson Unit is involved in the probe.