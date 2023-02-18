Watch Now
Fire burns quarter-acre of brush in Valencia Park

Posted at 11:39 AM, Feb 18, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A slow-moving vegetation fire burned a quarter acre Saturday in Valencia Park, briefly halting trolley traffic in the area.

The fire was reported at 5:19 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Market Street and Merlin Drive in heavy brush along the trolley tracks, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The first unit arrived at 5:24 a.m. and the incident was closed by 7:08 a.m.

There were no injuries and no structures were threatened or damaged, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

