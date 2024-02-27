Fire burns garage behind apartment building in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire ripped through a garage behind a vacant apartment complex in Hillcrest early Tuesday morning.

At around 3 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the 3700 block of 4th Avenue due to a fire burning behind the vacant building.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze and put it out in about 20 minutes before flames spread to nearby trees and power lines.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to other buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.