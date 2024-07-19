Fire burns a 25,000-square-foot egg barn in Witch Creek

WITCH CREEK, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out in a barn in Witch Creek Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Fire Department, the fire was contained to the 25,000-square-foot egg barn, with a possible threat of extension to vegetation.

An official with the San Diego County Fire said additional ground resources were called to assist. The building was fully involved, with exposures on either side.

Fire crews were in defensive mode, trying to keep the fire to the building of origin, and there was no information of any livestock or animals inside the building, the fire department said.

