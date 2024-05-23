Fire breaks out at water treatment plant construction site in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A fire broke out at a water treatment plant construction site in Santee around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Santee Fire Department confirmed.

A 42-inch-diameter plastic pipe caught fire at the East County Advanced Water Purification Project when construction crews tried to fuse the pipes together.

The Santee Fire Department said a malfunction of construction equipment could have been a reason for the fire.

A prior report from ABC 10News said this new water recycling plant is expected to clean and purify 15 million gallons of wastewater daily, which will be sent to the Lake Jennings reservoir.

According to the County of San Diego website, the project is expected to produce drinking water in 2025.

