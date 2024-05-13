Fire at Zen 5 sushi restaurant in Pacific Beach forces evacuation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire erupted at a Pacific Beach sushi restaurant early Monday morning, forcing employees who were inside at the time to evacuate to safety.

The blaze at Zen 5 Sushi, on 1130 Garnet Ave., was reported just before 2 a.m. and sent thick black smoke into the air.

Crews arrived and put out the fire before it spread further in the business.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters at the scene told ABC 10News they believe the fire may have started in the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported in the incident.