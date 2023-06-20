Fire at Oceanside motel forces guests to evacuate

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 19 motel guests were evacuated during a fire Tuesday, the Oceanside Fire Department said.

The blaze was reported at about 4 a.m. Tuesday and damaged the Oceanside Inn & Suites at 1820 South Coast Highway, according to an OFD battalion chief.

Firefighters arriving at the motel reported heavy smoke and flames coming from an end unit of the single-story complex.

Oceanside firefighters were assisted by the Carlsbad Fire Department and two crews went to the roof to perform trench cuts to stop the fire from spreading in a common attic. Other firefighters went to the adjoining rooms to search for any fire spread and to evacuate occupants.

The motel has 22 rooms, 19 of which were occupied. All occupied rooms were evacuated and the Red Cross was called to the scene to help people with temporary housing, officials said.

The fire was declared under control in less than 20 minutes from the dispatch time.

No injuries were reported to the motel occupants or to firefighters.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

