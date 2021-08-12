Fire at National City church investigated as arson

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A fire that caused damage at a National City church early Thursday morning was set intentionally, authorities said.

At around 3:20 a.m., National City Police officers who happened to be in the area noticed smoke coming from the Church of Christ (Iglesia Ni Cristo), at 2201 E. 8th Street.

The officers tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Responding fire crews were able to stop the blaze before it spread further.

Police confirmed the fire is being investigated as arson, with church surveillance cameras showing a person pouring an unknown flammable liquid onto the doors and throwing a lit cigarette onto it.

However, after the fire failed to initially ignite, the person walked over and lit the fire manually, causing flames to engulf the doors, police said the video showed.

The person left the scene in a car, police said; a description of the suspected arsonist and the getaway vehicle were not immediately available.

The fire caused damage to the church’s doors, but no damage to the inside was reported.

A service that was scheduled later Thursday morning was moved to another location, ABC 10News learned.

Because the fire was set at a church, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting National City Police in the investigation.