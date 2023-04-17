Fire at National City apartment building forces residents to flee

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – Dozens of residents were forced to flee from their homes after a fire erupted in a unit at a National City apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire broke up just before 3:45 a.m. in the building on 801 National City Blvd., near 8th Street.

ABC 10News learned the fire started in one unit on the eighth floor, but National City Fire Department crews were able to put the blaze out before it spread to other homes.

During the firefighting effort, numerous residents had to be evacuated and at least four pets were rescued by emergency crews.

Fire officials confirmed one person was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Some units next to where the fire started sustained some smoke and water damage. There was also some damage to the floor below.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.