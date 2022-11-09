Fire at East Village business forces evacuations at nearby senior living apartment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A fire at an East Village pedicab business forced residents at a nearby senior living facility to evacuate early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the 1400 block of Market Street in response to a fire at a pedicab business.

Crews arrived to find the business fully engulfed, with flames spreading to the Potiker Family Senior Residence located next door.

As about 50 residents in the senior facility were evacuated, firefighters extinguished the blaze.

ABC 10News learned one person suffered a minor burn injury and was hospitalized. That person was not a resident of the senior living apartment.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.