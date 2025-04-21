Finding prom dresses and accessories at lower costs in San Diego

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — At 17 years old, Gina Perez has some important decisions to make, like choosing her dress for her high school prom.

“I was really picky about what I wanted because I'm running for prom court, so I was like ‘I gotta stand out,’” Perez said.

A big part of that choice was the cost. Perez said prices had increased across the board from years before.

“When I was looking through the store, I was like, ‘OK, I want something I like but while also trying to stay in budget’ because dresses are expensive nowadays,” Perez said.

Teresa Tablas, the manager of Divas Formal and Bridal Wear at the Chula Vista Mall, said they have plenty of dresses on sale. Since the recent downturn in the economy has made more customers hesitant to shop.

“We noticed clients are not purchasing as much they're feeling kind of scared to spend their money,” said Tablas.

Because it’s not just the dress — accessories, makeup, and shoes can all add up. Princess Project, a nonprofit at the Mission Valley Mall, offers all of it for free.

“It’s 100% free for a high school teen to come get a dress with us,” said Karen Martin-Spellerberg, the president of Princess Project.

Martin-Spellerberg said they’ve seen a lot more people coming in for support this year.

“It is hard right now with the economy," Martin-Spellerberg said. "I'm so glad we can be a resource for families that really need a dress for their teen to come see us.”

Perez chose one dress that she found at a discount.

“I’m really happy. I love pink so it works,” Perez said.

Heading off to her important night, with other things to focus on than her budget.