Finding affordable child care over the summer challenging for many San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As we head into the summer months with schools out, many parents sifting through child care options have found most out of their price range.

For Paulina Coronado, being a mom is about making sure her son is taken care of, which can be difficult, especially living off her own income working part-time while in school.

“Even if you make $30 an hour, that's not enough to make towards your child care,” said Coronado.

Her son 3-year-old son Leo has been going to Little Blossoms Child Care in Chula Vista since he was a year old.

Even though Coronado gets some financial assistance from the state to cover child care costs, like most families, there’s still an out-of-pocket cost that can be pricey.

Coronado said, “If I didn't have the help that I have, basically all my paycheck would go towards care. So I don't think I'd be able to make ends.”

Little Blossoms Child Care Director Miren Algorri said that’s a situation many families must deal with.

“Now you're putting these families to make a decision whether to have a roof above their heads, food on the table or pay for the family fees,” said Algorri.

And that’s why Rep. Sara Jacobs is pushing for the Child Care for Every Community Act, which aims to ensure that every family has access to affordable child care by establishing a network of federally supported, locally run child care providers.

Under this bill, providers would be paid a living wage and families would pay no more than 7% of their household income.

Jacobs said, “For families to go to work, they need someone who can care for their children. Investing in child care helps families get to work and the next generation is set up for the future.”

Jacobs’ office said of the bill: “The funding mechanism isn’t specified in the bill but it could be through tax reform to ensure the wealthiest Americans and corporations pay their fair share.”

It’s assistance Coronado said would go a long way, as many try to find ways to pay for child care until their kids are old enough to go to school.

“Until then, you have to find a way out. Either stay home or try to find something affordable that's going to work around you,” Coronado said.