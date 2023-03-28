Final Four gear hits the shelves at SDSU bookstore

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are getting closer and closer to San Diego State's first Final Four matchup.

Tuesday was the first-day SDSU fans could buy Final Four gear and cashiers inside the bookstore were busy.

Aztec fans filled the store to support the hometown team's historic March Madness run.

"To go this far for the first time. It's usually the big blue bloods from the east coast, but here we are the best team in California," said Laurie Steinhauser, SDSU alum and season ticket holder.

"I knew the team was going to be good, but there's a lot of new pieces to the team so they were jelling and getting us to each other but they just kept getting better and better and better," she said.

She is gearing up for the big Final Four game in Houston this weekend.

"We just said, 'you know, it a once in a lifetime-maybe not, but its the first time so we're going to go," she said.

Steinheizer isn't the only excited Aztec alum.

"I believe that we will win," said Marie Wright, SDSU alum.

Marie Wright didn't walk away with Final Four gear but stocked up with alumni gear alongside her kids and their friends.

"I wanted to show the girls the campus. They had never seen it so I thought let's show everybody where we went to college. My husband and I met here so yeah, san diego state is special to us," she said.

Gear ranges from $36 to $74 dollars.

The bookstore is closed for the day, but it's not too late to get your hands on some of this historic gear. It does open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also buy gear online.