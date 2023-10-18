Film at San Diego International Film Festival to spotlight adults with autism

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Wednesday marked the opening day for the 2023 edition of the San Diego International Film Festival. Dozens of filmmakers will be able to showcase their work to the community. There will be panels, events and much more.

Opening day festivities are set to take place in Balboa Park, but the other film showings will be at the AMC theaters in UTC mall.

One of the films that will be showcased Thursday is called “Lights, Camera, Friendship.” It takes you on a short journey into the lives of adults living with autism.

“The 16 young people that were involved in this film are all on the autism spectrum,” says co-producer Susan Clausen. “One of the common themes is they all think differently which is fascinating… So you're getting 16 different perspectives.”

The docuseries follows the lives of 16 adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, or ASD. For a week, the group came together through different activities to learn about independence, advocacy and friendship.

“There's certain social norms that come very naturally to a lot of people,” says Clausen. “Other people struggle with them, so it's learning about that and how to be vulnerable as well.”

Two of the participants, Rob Repass and Karlee Lowe, are from San Diego. They’ll get a chance to watch the film on Thursday.

The producers of the project say the timing couldn’t be more perfect, since October is Developmental Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“A lot of people don't realize — I think about 75% of people with developmental disabilities do not have a job. Having job opens the door for so many other things,” one of the producers said.

Joey Travolta is the other co-producer on the project. His work includes making inclusion films to give adults living with challenges more opportunities.

“Not only are the 16 participants on the autism spectrum, but the film crews, a majority of them, are also on the spectrum,” says Travolta.

Clausen says she hopes the docuseries opens the minds and hearts of others.

“People can sometimes be quick to judge people based on differences. I would encourage people to get to know people a little different than they are," she says. "I’ve learned so much during this process and I think everybody can.”

All 16 of the participants will be attending the screening on Thursday.

You can learn more about the San Diego International Film Festival on its website.