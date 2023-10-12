Filipino American History Month: Owner of Rolled Up talks about influences

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lorna Ramos never imagined she’d end up in this kitchen of Rolled Up — the business she started from the ground up.

But her journey to this point wasn’t the traditional route.

Ramos says she grew up in a typical Filipino household in Paradise Hills. Her dad was in the Navy, while her mom was in healthcare. She learned early on what adjusting to a new country and hard work looked like.

"We literally watched them work their butts off. Their work ethic is unbelievable, and I think when you watch that growing up you naturally learn it," Ramos says. "You take it and use it or you don’t.”

Although she got her degrees in business and criminal justice, she would end up in the medical field. However, she dabbled in the sushi and catering business on the side.

One day, an opportunity at the Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad ended up in her lap.

So, she took a plunge and opened up her business, which features sushi with a fusion of her Filipino culture.

And while her business is growing, Ramos says she’d made a commitment to stay active in the Filipino community she grew up in.

She does this by participating in Filipino events, like the So Sarap Festival, which showcases different elements of Filipino culture — from traditional Philippine Folk Dancing to showcasing historical artifacts to the oh-so-yummy Filipino food.

Ramos says she doesn’t want to stop there; she wants to continue to help preserve the rich Filipino history for generations to come.

“I think it’s important to be out there whether it’s events for Saturday but getting involved with the politics getting on staying involved with the schools etc. it’s really important for any community,” she says.