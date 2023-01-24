Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fight in Oceanside leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries

Police say 15-year-old detained in connection with incident
Oceanside police SUV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
N/A
Oceanside police SUV
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 09:37:36-05

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy's vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol induced altercation in Oceanside, police said Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department reported to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive.

While officers checked the area, an unresponsive boy was found in the parking lot of Pay Lot 10 at the corner of North Pacific Street and North Harbor Drive, according to the OPD.

The 17-year-old appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The Oceanside Fire Department rushed to the scene and began life-saving measures, and ultimately the boy was taken to Scripps La Jolla with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy who originally left the scene, was located by police and detained nearby, according to the OPD.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence, it was indicated that both parties were involved in the altercation which alerted officers to the area, according to the department.

Alcohol was a factor in the collision, police reported.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact OPD's Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!