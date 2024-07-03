Fiesta Island named 'Best Dog Park' in country by USA Today

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — USA Today named Fiesta Island, a park in Mission Bay Park, the "Best Dog Park" in the country.

According to a press release sent on behalf of Fiesta Island Dog Owners, the nearly 500-acre island features natural landscapes and recreational facilities.

The park also has a fenced, 90-acre dog park with open spaces, sandy beaches and waters for dogs to play off-leash with their owners.

"We are thrilled and honored that Fiesta Island received this recognition from USA Today for the second time," FIDO Board Member Kathy Parrish said in a release. "It's a wonderful recognition of the hard work and passion that the community and volunteers have poured into making the park a true paradise for dogs and their owners. This honor will further inspire us to continue our efforts in maintaining and improving this cherished space."

The press release said FIDO, a nonprofit organization with more than 16,000 members, played an essential role in involving the community in the dog park.

Here is the complete list of features visitors can enjoy at the Fiesta Island:



Expansive Off-Leash Area: Large, open space for dogs and their owners to exercise, explore, and socialize

Here's the complete list of the best dog parks in the country, according to USA Today: