Fiery multi-vehicle crash in Miramar sends at least one person to hospital

Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 13:37:57-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least one person was hospitalized Monday after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near Miramar, according to authorities.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, a crash was reported on Miramar Road near the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One truck and two cars were involved in the collision, and the truck went off the road and into a gully while one of the cars caught fire, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It was unknown what caused the crash as an investigation was ongoing.

