Fiery multi-vehicle crash in Carlsbad leaves one dead

CARLSBAD (CNS) - One person died Thursday and two others were hospitalized following a three car wreck in Carlsbad, authorities said.

The victim was traveling eastbound near the 2700 block of Faraday Avenue in a Mazda when the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The driver lost control due to speed and wet conditions and was then struck by a Honda and a Toyota, causing the Mazda to catch fire, police said.

The Carlsbad Fire Department put down the fire, but the person inside the Mazda died at the scene while the occupants of the two other cars were hospitalized, according to police.

An investigation was ongoing and no one had been identified.