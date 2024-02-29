FEMA opening Disaster Recovery Centers in San Diego, Spring Valley on March 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – FEMA on Friday will open two Disaster Recovery Centers for San Diegans affected by the Jan. 22 storms and flooding.

Starting March 1, the centers in Spring Valley and in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood will both be open 7 days a week, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

At the centers, those impacted by the Jan. 22 storms/flooding can register with FEMA for federal aid and disaster loans. Flood victims have until April 19 to apply for federal assistance.

Information from the U.S. Small Business Administration, San Diego County, and state agencies will also be available at the centers.

Center locations :

Spring Valley County Library

836 Kempton Street

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Mountain View Community Center

641 South Boundary Street

San Diego, CA 92113

In addition to visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, officials said San Diegans affected can still visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, use the FEMA mobile app, or call FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362 (hours of 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily).

Other county resources can be found at https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/recovery.html.