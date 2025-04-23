Felon suspected of gun and drug possession arrested during Fallbrook traffic stop

FALLBROOK, Calif. (CNS) - A 44-year-old felon suspected of drug and gun possession was arrested during a traffic stop in Fallbrook Tuesday.

Two Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation Crime Suppression Team deputies conducted the stop Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Vine Street around 2 p.m. when two passengers exited the vehicle and began running through an alley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

One deputy stayed with the driver while his partner pursued the two passengers through a congested parking lot before crossing Main Street.

Sheriff's officials stated that the deputy eventually gave up the chase after the suspects ran in separate directions, one of whom was nearly hit by a car.

Both suspects remained at large Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to seek public assistance in locating them.

The driver, Michael Robledo, was taken into custody on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as well as other narcotic-related offenses, and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation was urged to call the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation at 760-451-3100.

