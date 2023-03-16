Feeling sniffly? Changing weather brings early allergy season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you've started feeling sniffly, it might be because allergy season is upon us and doctors say it's coming sooner than usual.

“A lot of sneezing, a lot of congestion in general,” said Sejal Kini.

Kini is used for seasonal allergies.

“I just kind of have to prepare and take a mental note that I might get sick in these couple of months,” said Sejal Kini.

Kini comes to Modena Allergy and Asthma twice a week to mitigate her symptoms. But this year, her tiny shot is fighting a storm of additional problems.

“We’ve had a ton of rain this winter, so that’s going to result in a ton of pollen production over the next couple of months,” said Dr. Brian Modena.

Modena says San Diego’s weather has brought in an early allergy season.

“It’s made all of us allergists extremely busy this year.”

He says it’s not just pollen: the constant switch between hot and cold can also make you feel sick.

“Something about the humidity, the release of mold spores, changes in pressure tend to cause really bad allergies,” Modena said.

That means you can feel it even when it’s not sunny outside. In those times, Modena says it’s best to isolate from allergens.

“Keep the windows closed, using filters and air purifiers can be helpful, when you get in from being outside you can take off your clothes and take a shower to rinse those pollens out,” Modena said.

If it’s severe enough to see an allergist, you may want to book a few weeks in advance.