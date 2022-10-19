Watch Now
Feeling hot, hot, hot: Heat Advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

Posted at 8:24 AM, Oct 19, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Near triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for parts of San Diego County, in coastal areas and valleys, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 96 in Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

Hot temperatures can lead to heat illness.

The NWS recommends to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
