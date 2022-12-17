'Feel like a kid in a candy store': San Diego hip hop artists host toy giveaway in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Even though Christmas hasn't come yet, the day for giving is already here for several rappers in San Diego.

"I’m just trying do my part to come help the community, that’s all it is," said Lil Weirdo, speaking on behalf of other artists who collectively spent thousands of dollars to organize a toy giveaway in Chula Vista on Saturday.

Lil Weirdo remembers some Christmases as a child when there were fewer presents under the tree than other years.

"I come from struggle, and all of us to do too," said the rapper.

The artist, raised in Linda Vista, has found success in the music industry, garnering 102,000 followers on Instagram.

"I remember in elementary school, they used to take us to Payless to get free shoes. They used to choose certain people and I felt like that was dope to me, so yeah this is cool. It’s cool I'm able to do this now," said Lil Weirdo.

#HAPPENINGNOW This toy drive in Chula Vista is about to put smiles on SO MANY kids faces! Hosted by some rappers in the hip-hop community here. Tonight at 8, hear how their upbringing made them want to give back to #SanDiego🎄🎁 @10News pic.twitter.com/jccpwUIjfN — Natalie Chuck KGTV (@NatalieChuck) December 17, 2022

By noon, a line filled the parking lot as kids and their families waited to pick a toy out from the piles available.

"I think what they are donating for kids is like, it’s really good to donate because some of these kids don’t really have that much money, so that’s why it’s free," said one little girl who was inspired by the event.

She said when she grows up she is "going to do a good job and help a lot of kids," like the rappers.

The hip hop influencer said they want to continue the toy drive, making it a yearly tradition. Lil Weirdo says the group might expand in 2023 to do turkey drives and other community events.