Feeding San Diego sees an increase in demand following pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity in our community grew to one in three people needing help. That’s why ABC 10News is volunteering at Feeding San Diego.

Filling the Feeding San Diego parking lot is a line of cars that has continued to grow Saturday morning.

“For example, last September we helped about 3,600 families over the month through our together tours,” Sam Duke of Feeding America San Diego. “This last September 2022 we helped over 10,000.“

Filling trunks of cars with the basics isn’t possible without volunteers.

ABC 10News producer Enedina Cisneros says it feels good to give back.

“Everyone needs a little bit of help. Everyone needs access to clean food,” Cisneros said.

Anchor Melissa Mecija agrees.

She used the volunteer experience as a learning opportunity for her kids.

“I really hope to be able to start to teach them these lessons of being able to help out their neighbor and help people who are in need,” Mecija said.

If you’re interested in volunteering at one of our local food banks click here.

